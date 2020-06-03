Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 370,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,438,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $568,624,000 after acquiring an additional 586,654 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

MCD traded up $5.29 on Wednesday, reaching $192.88. 2,715,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,259. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.01. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

