Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $333,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,026,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 30.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 200,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 47,228 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

