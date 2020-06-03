Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.40. 315,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.21. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

