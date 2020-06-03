Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Trimmed by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the period. Mercadolibre makes up approximately 3.8% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 169,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,637,000 after buying an additional 98,414 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $14,621,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI stock traded down $8.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $851.41. 20,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,940. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $867.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $705.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.40.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.