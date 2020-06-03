Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 354.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584,507 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $254,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.07. 9,930,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,903,773. The company has a market capitalization of $204.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

