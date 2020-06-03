Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,109 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 4.19% of Mercury Systems worth $166,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 715.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,917,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after purchasing an additional 499,649 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,901,000 after purchasing an additional 402,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,012,000 after purchasing an additional 354,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,285. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $534,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,735,083.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.