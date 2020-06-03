MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

