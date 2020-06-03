MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,017. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

