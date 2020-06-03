MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

MMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. 8,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

