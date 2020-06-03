Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Trading Down 0.7%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)’s share price fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.71 and last traded at C$19.86, 143,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$20.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $742.18 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

