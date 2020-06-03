Money3 (ASX:MNY) Shares Down 2.9%

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.45 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.53 ($1.09), 636,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.58 ($1.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of $281.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.99.

Get Money3 alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Baldwin acquired 20,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.78 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$35,895.36 ($25,457.70). Also, insider Stuart Robertson purchased 70,000 shares of Money3 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,540.00 ($35,843.97). Insiders have bought a total of 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $92,785 in the last quarter.

Money3 Corporation Limited, a finance company, provides secured and unsecured personal loans in Australia. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, scooters, vans, minibuses, campervans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, and tractors. It also provides cash and personal loans.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Money3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Money3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.