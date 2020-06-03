Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14, approximately 9,617 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 629% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSIXF)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

