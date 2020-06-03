MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.62). MTBC posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 152.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million.

MTBC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised MTBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTBC in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MTBC from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of MTBC in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of MTBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.11. MTBC has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

In other news, Director Cameron Munter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,683 shares in the company, valued at $528,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,335 shares of company stock valued at $445,071. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MTBC in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in MTBC in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MTBC by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in MTBC in the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

