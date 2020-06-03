Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 91.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

NYSE MYE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. 13,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael P. Mcgaugh acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $303,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $355,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

