Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navient to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.88. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In other Navient news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

