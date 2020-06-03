Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) Shares Up 0.4%

Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.30 ($0.92) and last traded at A$1.30 ($0.92), approximately 789,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.30 ($0.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $210.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

Navigator Global Investments Company Profile (ASX:NGI)

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.