Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.21

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.21 and traded as low as $32.10. Netcall shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 33,600 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 54 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Netcall alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.73.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.