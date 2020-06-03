Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.31

Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.10. Newmark Security shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 100,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $5.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Newmark Security Company Profile (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

