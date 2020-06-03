Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $435.52

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $435.52 and traded as low as $322.27. Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at $335.00, with a volume of 50,535 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 434.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84. The firm has a market cap of $294.75 million and a P/E ratio of 134.60.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

