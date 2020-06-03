NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.31

NeXt Innovation Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $6.45. NeXt Innovation shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 111,383 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.56.

NeXt Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSVC)

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

