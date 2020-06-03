Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 143,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DOC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 89,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,649. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.