Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Shares Up 16.1%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) shot up 16.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 5,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 95,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

