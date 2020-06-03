NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.70

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 174372612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
