NKN Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.76 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One NKN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, Gate.io, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. NKN has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $3.58 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NKN has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.02030642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00182503 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031537 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00046899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About NKN

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

Buying and Selling NKN

NKN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, BCEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

