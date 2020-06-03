Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.20. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 4,611,536 shares trading hands.
NAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.75 to $1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
