Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.20. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 4,611,536 shares trading hands.

NAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.75 to $1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,512 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 685,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 553,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

