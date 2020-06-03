Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.23. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 3,943,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

