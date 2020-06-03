Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 2.3% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

