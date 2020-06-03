NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Shares Up 33.3%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 241,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 258,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.