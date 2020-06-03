Nucleus Vision Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $366,190.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Bittrex, IDEX and Binance. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.98 or 0.04550402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Upbit, Huobi, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitbns, Binance, BITBOX, Bitrue, Bittrex, Koinex, Zebpay and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

