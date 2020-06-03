Nuheara Ltd (ASX:NUH) Insider Justin Miller Purchases 882,352 Shares

Nuheara Ltd (ASX:NUH) insider Justin Miller acquired 882,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,999.98 ($10,638.29).

ASX:NUH remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,738 shares. Nuheara Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.08 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of $23.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.03.

Get Nuheara alerts:

Nuheara Company Profile

Nuheara Limited, an audio wearables company, provides hearing devices worldwide. The company offers IQbuds BOOST with Ear ID hearing buds that learn and automatically adapt to unique hearing profile; and IQbuds wireless earbuds that allow you to hear what you want to hear. Nuheara Limited is based in Northbridge, Australia.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuheara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuheara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.