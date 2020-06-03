Nuheara Ltd (ASX:NUH) Insider Justin Miller Purchases 882,352 Shares

Nuheara Ltd (ASX:NUH) insider Justin Miller acquired 882,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,999.98 ($10,638.29).
ASX:NUH remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,738 shares. Nuheara Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.08 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of $23.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.03.
Nuheara Company Profile
