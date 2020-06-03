Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
NVG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income
