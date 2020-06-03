Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

NVG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

