Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NUW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 1,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.