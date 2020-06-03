Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NEA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 23,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

