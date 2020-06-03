Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of NEA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 23,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06.
About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd
