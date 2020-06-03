Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.18

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $13.45. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 14,600 shares changing hands.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.
About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
