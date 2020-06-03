Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.18

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $13.45. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 14,600 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAZ. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

