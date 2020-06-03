Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCB)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

NYSE NCB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.