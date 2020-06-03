Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 4,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.