Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 2,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,969. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
