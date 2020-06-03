Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 2,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,969. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

