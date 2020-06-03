Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of NYSE:NKG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.
About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2
