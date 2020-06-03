Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NKG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

