Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
NID traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,405. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.