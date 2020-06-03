Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

NID traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,405. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

