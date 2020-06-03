NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NMS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 3,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.
NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Company Profile
