NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NMS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 3,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

