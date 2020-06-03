NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
NYSE:NHA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $10.60.
NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile
