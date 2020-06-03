Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

NMZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 32,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

