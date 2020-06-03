Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,560. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

