Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 1,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,894. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.
About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl
Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.