Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 1,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,894. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

