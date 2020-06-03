Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years.

NJV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

