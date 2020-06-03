Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NYSE NRK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 4,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.04.
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile
