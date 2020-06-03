Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NYV)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

