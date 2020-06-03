Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE JPS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

