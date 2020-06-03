Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of NYSE JPS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.49.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile
