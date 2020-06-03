Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 alerts:

Shares of NXR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,236. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.