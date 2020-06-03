Nuveen Senior Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 482.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:NSL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,046. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

